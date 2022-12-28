SBU blocks assets of Russian energy company that illegally imported its goods to Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has liquidated the mechanism of illegal sale of fuels and lubricants produced in Russia in Chernihiv region, a Ukrainian company, a part of the Gazprom financial and industrial group, is involved in the scheme.

"As a result of investigative and operational work in Chernihiv region, the mechanism for the illegal sale of fuels and lubricants produced by the aggressor country was liquidated. A Ukrainian company, a part of the sanctioned Kremlin financial and industrial group Gazprom, is involved in the scheme," the SBU said in Facebook on Wednesday.

According to the SBU, the company sold in Ukraine wholesale batches of Russian motor oils and other vehicle maintenance products illegally imported into Ukraine.

It said that after the occupation of a part of Chernihiv region, the enemy used the territory of this enterprise as a base for its personnel and military equipment.

"Based on the collected evidence, the Security Service initiated the seizure of corporate rights, real estate and the fleet of the Russia-controlled company. The total amount of seized assets is more than UAH 35 million," the SBU said.

The SBU noted that, according to the investigation, for the covert sale of Russian products, dealers sold it under the brands of a Ukrainian manufacturer, while most of the income received was transferred to the aggressor country.

"During 14 searches in the company's office and production premises and at residential addresses, law enforcement officers found large consignments of Russian goods prepared for sale, accounting documentation, computers and mobile phones with evidence of illegal activity," the SBU said.

Criminal proceedings are being investigated on the fact of collaboration activities and financing of actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power.