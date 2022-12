Three people, including child, suffered from enemy shelling in the village of Kizomys, Kherson region

Three people, including a 14-year-old child, were taken to hospital after Russian troops shelled the village of Kizomys in Kherson region, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"Due to enemy shelling, 3 people were injured. Among them, a 14-year-old child with a mine-explosive injury. All were taken to hospitals," he said on his Telegram channel.