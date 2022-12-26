Zelensky appoints Ukrainian ambassadors to Argentina, Nigeria – MFA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Yuriy Klymenko and Ivan Kholostenko as Ambassadors to Argentina and Nigeria, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has said.

"On December 22-26, a conference of ambassadors of Ukraine 'War and New Horizons in the World' is being held. As part of this event, in particular, the appointment and approval of candidacies of ambassadors by the President of Ukraine are traditionally held. In addition to the appointments of ambassadors of Ukraine published on February 23 in Latvia, Bulgaria, Peru and Bahrain today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Yuriy Klymenko and Ivan Kholostenko as Ambassadors to Argentina and Nigeria," the ministry's website said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry also said the president agreed to appoint the candidacy of another diplomat to one of the European countries.