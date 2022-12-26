Facts

18:12 26.12.2022

Invaders fire at surroundings of village of Sydorivka, Sumy region, no casualties

Russian invaders fired at the neighborhood of the border village of Sydorivka, Shostka district, Sumy region, on Monday, presumably with mortars, according to the Facebook page of the Pivnich (North) task force.

"From 12:40 to 13:05, some 16 arrivals were reported, probably from a 120 mm mortar, previously in the area of ​​the settlement of Sydorivka. There were no losses among personnel and equipment. There was no information about damage to civilian infrastructure," the task force said.

