13:06 24.12.2022

These are murders for sake of intimidation, pleasure – Zelensky on shelling of Kherson

The terrorist country continues to bring the Russian world in the form of shelling of the civilian population, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday, posting a photo of the Saturday shelling of Kherson.

"These are not military facilities, this is not a war by the rules. This is terror, this is murder for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against," he wrote.

Tags: #kherson #shelling

