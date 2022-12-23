Facts

10:06 23.12.2022

Denmark donates $43 mln to arms purchase fund for Ukraine

1 min read
The government and the Folketing (parliament) of Denmark are donating an additional DKK 300 million ($42.7 million) to a fund for the purchase of weapons and equipment for Ukraine, according to the website of the Danish Ministry of Defense on Thursday.

"Ukraine's fight for freedom is ours and Europe's fight for freedom. Therefore, the government, together with the parties in the Danish Parliament, have decided to donate an additional DKK 300 million to Ukraine. The government will continue Denmark's support to Ukraine – financially, militarily and humanitarianly," Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said.

As noted in the statement, on Thursday the Danish government held consultations in the Folketing regarding the donation of about DKK 300 million more to strengthen support for Ukraine. The funds come from the National Reserve for Compromises and are to be donated to the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), an international initiative launched at a donation conference in Copenhagen in August.

"On Monday, I had the honor of virtually meeting President Zelensky, who emphasized the continued need for outside support. That's why I'm glad that Denmark can make another big contribution to Ukraine's struggle for freedom," Ellemann-Jensen said.

