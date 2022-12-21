Facts

19:54 21.12.2022

USA announces new $1.85 bln military aid package for Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday announced the allocation of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine by the United States.

According to him, the $1.85 billion package will include, among other things, U.S. Patriot air defense systems.

"Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, today I am authorizing our twenty-eighth drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021. This $1 billion drawdown will provide Ukraine with expanded air defense and precision-strike capabilities, as well as additional munitions and critical equipment that Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself on the battlefield," Blinken is quoted by the press service of the U.S. Department of State.

The Secretary of State noted that on Wednesday, the Pentagon would also announce additional $850 million in security assistance to Ukraine through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

"This will bring total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to an unprecedented $21.9 billion since the beginning of the Administration," Blinken said.

He specified that the package announced today includes the Patriot air defense system, capable of shooting down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles and aircraft at a significantly higher level than previously provided air defense systems.

"The United States will continue to work closely with more than 50 allies and partners worldwide in support of the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination. We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, so that Kyiv can continue to defend itself and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table when the time comes," the Secretary of State said.

He added that "Russia alone could end this war today." "Until it does so, we stand united with Ukraine," Blinken summed up.

