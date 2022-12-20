Zelensky thanks Ukrzaliznytsia, UNICEF for holiday project for children living near frontline

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Ukrzaliznytsia and UNICEF for organizing gifts and festive performances for children living near the frontline.

"Today is St. Nicholas Day, a traditional day when we all wish peace and warmth, reliable protection and victory. I believe that Mykolai will listen. Today, the project of Ukrzaliznytsia and UNICEF was launched, a common project that can bring a holiday to Ukrainian children. Those who live near the frontline and in de-occupied areas," he said in a video statement on Monday.

According to Zelensky, special holiday trains are sent in three directions. "Today – Donetsk region. On December 21, such a festive train leaves for Kharkiv region. On [December] 23, to Mykolaiv, Kherson regions. Festive performances and more than 30,000 gifts are being brought," he said.

"I thank everyone at Ukrzaliznytsia, UNICEF, and the government who organized this project. I would also like to thank UNICEF for more than $100 million in support for Ukrainian families. More than 120,000 families, including those raising four or more children, children with disabilities can receive financial assistance. In total, the program will affect more than 600,000 Ukrainians," the president said.