Facts

14:19 17.12.2022

Russia uses all available weapons during yesterday's attack, except for Shahed-136 – Ihnat

2 min read
Russia uses all available weapons during yesterday's attack, except for Shahed-136 – Ihnat

On December 16, the enemy did not launch Shahed-136 on the territory of Ukraine, but used all other types of weapons, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

"Usually they [the Russians] use all available weapons. Virtually everything was used yesterday. I will not repeat, everyone knows that different types of ground-based, air and sea-based missiles were used. Except Shahed-136. They were the day before," he said on the air of the national telethon on Saturday morning.

Ihnat noted that before the strike, the enemy studies everything: from air and space reconnaissance to ground, undercover intelligence and social networks.

He also added that the weather does not affect the launch of missiles, but only the ability of the enemy to better see the consequences of their strikes.

On December 16, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny reported that Russia fired 76 missiles at Ukraine's critical infrastructure, 60 of which were destroyed.

He noted that according to preliminary data, in the morning, from the regions of the Caspian and Black Seas, the enemy fired 76 missiles at the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, of which 72 were cruise missiles (Kh-101, Kalibr, Kh-22) and four guided missiles (Kh-59) and (Kh-31P).

Tags: #ukraine #weapons #war

MORE ABOUT

16:38 17.12.2022
Russia launches attack drones from Kuban over Crimea's vulnerability – British intelligence

Russia launches attack drones from Kuban over Crimea's vulnerability – British intelligence

13:45 17.12.2022
Ukraine's ability to survive depends on Western support, Germany intends to provide it – German Defense Ministry

Ukraine's ability to survive depends on Western support, Germany intends to provide it – German Defense Ministry

13:09 17.12.2022
Russian missile strikes to not cause public discontent in Ukraine, to not improve occupiers' ability to attack – ISW

Russian missile strikes to not cause public discontent in Ukraine, to not improve occupiers' ability to attack – ISW

13:09 17.12.2022
Russian invasion of Ukraine from Belarus unlikely, but possible – ISW

Russian invasion of Ukraine from Belarus unlikely, but possible – ISW

11:39 17.12.2022
Hungary stands for accelerating Ukraine's integration into EU, but considers important to maintain ties with Russia – PM's adviser

Hungary stands for accelerating Ukraine's integration into EU, but considers important to maintain ties with Russia – PM's adviser

16:37 15.12.2022
Zaluzhny doesn’t rule out new offensive on Kyiv, preparing for protracted battles - The Economist

Zaluzhny doesn’t rule out new offensive on Kyiv, preparing for protracted battles - The Economist

15:03 15.12.2022
Zelensky urges to move to next stage of rapprochement between EU and Ukraine

Zelensky urges to move to next stage of rapprochement between EU and Ukraine

18:43 14.12.2022
Norway to give Ukraine ten bridges to resume travel in war-affected areas – Ukravtodor

Norway to give Ukraine ten bridges to resume travel in war-affected areas – Ukravtodor

12:05 14.12.2022
Ukraine expects to cover needs for electricity as much as possible by importing it from Europe – Energy Minister

Ukraine expects to cover needs for electricity as much as possible by importing it from Europe – Energy Minister

17:39 13.12.2022
Damage caused to Ukrainian economy by war to double by late 2022 to $700 bln – PM

Damage caused to Ukrainian economy by war to double by late 2022 to $700 bln – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

New EU sanctions hit Russian ministers, MPs, governors, military, artists, Constitutional Court chairman - document

Death toll from missile attack in Kryvy Rih rises to four, body of 1.5-year-old boy recovered from rubble

Kyiv metro resumes work on Sat morning – Klitschko

Three people killed, 13 injured in missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

Some 500,000 low-capacity generators imported to Ukraine, around 17,000 large sets needed to survive winter – Shmyhal

LATEST

Actor Mark Hamill raises funds for reconnaissance drones for Ukrainian army - Digital Transformation Ministry

New EU sanctions hit Russian ministers, MPs, governors, military, artists, Constitutional Court chairman - document

Death toll from missile attack in Kryvy Rih rises to four, body of 1.5-year-old boy recovered from rubble

Kyiv metro resumes work on Sat morning – Klitschko

British PM orders to assess London's military aid to Kyiv – media

Three people killed, 13 injured in missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

Some 500,000 low-capacity generators imported to Ukraine, around 17,000 large sets needed to survive winter – Shmyhal

White House announces next security assistance package for Ukraine – media

Ten missiles shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region – local authorities

Russia's terrorist attack once again leads to damage, disconnection of DTEK's power facility from grid

AD
AD
AD
AD