Russia uses all available weapons during yesterday's attack, except for Shahed-136 – Ihnat

On December 16, the enemy did not launch Shahed-136 on the territory of Ukraine, but used all other types of weapons, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

"Usually they [the Russians] use all available weapons. Virtually everything was used yesterday. I will not repeat, everyone knows that different types of ground-based, air and sea-based missiles were used. Except Shahed-136. They were the day before," he said on the air of the national telethon on Saturday morning.

Ihnat noted that before the strike, the enemy studies everything: from air and space reconnaissance to ground, undercover intelligence and social networks.

He also added that the weather does not affect the launch of missiles, but only the ability of the enemy to better see the consequences of their strikes.

On December 16, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny reported that Russia fired 76 missiles at Ukraine's critical infrastructure, 60 of which were destroyed.

He noted that according to preliminary data, in the morning, from the regions of the Caspian and Black Seas, the enemy fired 76 missiles at the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, of which 72 were cruise missiles (Kh-101, Kalibr, Kh-22) and four guided missiles (Kh-59) and (Kh-31P).