Facts

16:12 16.12.2022

Russia's terrorist attack once again leads to damage, disconnection of DTEK's power facility from grid

1 min read
Heavy shelling of Ukraine by Russian terrorists on Friday led to yet another damage to one of DTEK's energy facilities and disconnected it from the power grid.

"Today, during another heavy attack, the DTEK Energy enterprise, which has already been repeatedly fired upon by the Russians, has been damaged. The equipment was seriously damaged in the attack. Because of this, the enterprise was disconnected from the power system," DTEK said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

No casualties are reported.

The company added that this is already Russia's 20th terrorist attack on DTEK's energy facilities.

As reported, the heavy missile attack damaged at least nine generation facilities and led to the limitation of electricity production by nuclear power plants. The power shortage has increased in the system, but it works stably at a frequency of 50 Hz, synchronously with the European one.

Tags: #attack #dtek

