Facts

18:28 15.12.2022

Up to 150,000 Ukrainians arrive in UK since Feb 24 – Ambassador

1 min read
Up to 150,000 Ukrainians arrive in UK since Feb 24 – Ambassador

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 140,000-150,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said.

"About 200,000 visas have been issued. About 140,000-150,000 Ukrainians reached the British shores. This figure fluctuates: someone has to go back to Ukraine, someone settled for a longer period, the children went to school. All Ukrainians who arrived received financial assistance, they are connected to free programs, to the healthcare system. I am sure that Ukrainians feel protected. There are many employment opportunities," Prystaiko said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center.

According to some estimates, as the ambassador noted, "already half of all adult Ukrainians who have moved have a job in one form or another."

Tags: #ukrainians #uk

MORE ABOUT

17:27 19.11.2022
UK announces new air defense assistance package of GBP 50 mln for Ukraine

UK announces new air defense assistance package of GBP 50 mln for Ukraine

17:12 19.11.2022
UK to continue supporting Ukraine until it achieves peace – Sunak

UK to continue supporting Ukraine until it achieves peace – Sunak

15:09 14.11.2022
UK to provide Ukraine with first tranche of GBP 5 mln to restore energy system

UK to provide Ukraine with first tranche of GBP 5 mln to restore energy system

18:21 10.11.2022
UK to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles, more than 25,000 winter kits for military

UK to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles, more than 25,000 winter kits for military

12:40 13.10.2022
Britain to supply Ukraine with Amraam anti-aircraft missiles – country's defense chief

Britain to supply Ukraine with Amraam anti-aircraft missiles – country's defense chief

09:56 26.09.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine's tasks cannot change – we’re fighting for life and freedom for all Ukrainians

Zelensky: Ukraine's tasks cannot change – we’re fighting for life and freedom for all Ukrainians

09:34 26.09.2022
About 1.5 mln Ukrainians deported to Russia cannot return to Ukraine – Stefanishyna

About 1.5 mln Ukrainians deported to Russia cannot return to Ukraine – Stefanishyna

14:38 22.09.2022
UK to sustain or increase military aid to Ukraine for as long as it takes – Truss

UK to sustain or increase military aid to Ukraine for as long as it takes – Truss

17:44 30.08.2022
Some 30% Ukrainians lose jobs – poll by Work.ua

Some 30% Ukrainians lose jobs – poll by Work.ua

13:34 27.08.2022
Britain will give Ukraine underwater drones, Ukrainian military being trained to use them - Defense Ministry

Britain will give Ukraine underwater drones, Ukrainian military being trained to use them - Defense Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

If Putin now withdraws to 1991 borders, then possible path of diplomacy will begin – Zelensky

Zaluzhny doesn’t rule out new offensive on Kyiv, preparing for protracted battles - The Economist

Ukrainian peace formula can be implemented in six months – Zelensky

European Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – resolution

Kherson completely de-energized due to enemy shelling

LATEST

Lion's share of AFU's needs for winter uniform closed, reserve stock formed from partners' assistance – Maliar

If Putin now withdraws to 1991 borders, then possible path of diplomacy will begin – Zelensky

Zaluzhny doesn’t rule out new offensive on Kyiv, preparing for protracted battles - The Economist

Drones can be used in any weather conditions

AFU General Staff about ceasefire on New Year: It'll be possible only when not a single occupier is left on our soil

Ukrainian soldiers to be paid almost 37% more in Dec vs Nov – Defense Ministry

Zelensky urges to move to next stage of rapprochement between EU and Ukraine

Ukrainian peace formula can be implemented in six months – Zelensky

European Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – resolution

Kherson completely de-energized due to enemy shelling

AD
AD
AD
AD