Up to 150,000 Ukrainians arrive in UK since Feb 24 – Ambassador

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 140,000-150,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said.

"About 200,000 visas have been issued. About 140,000-150,000 Ukrainians reached the British shores. This figure fluctuates: someone has to go back to Ukraine, someone settled for a longer period, the children went to school. All Ukrainians who arrived received financial assistance, they are connected to free programs, to the healthcare system. I am sure that Ukrainians feel protected. There are many employment opportunities," Prystaiko said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center.

According to some estimates, as the ambassador noted, "already half of all adult Ukrainians who have moved have a job in one form or another."