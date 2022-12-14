Facts

09:11 14.12.2022

Canada to provide Ukraine with $115 mln to urgently rebuild Kyiv's power grid

1 min read
Canada will provide Ukraine with $115 million for urgent rebuild of Kyiv's power grid, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland has said.

"As the people of Ukraine continue their heroic resistance, we must all do even more to ensure they can sustain that fight. That is why Canada will provide $115 million in revenues from the tariffs we have levied on Russian and Belarusian goods to urgently rebuild Kyiv's power grid," she said on Twitter.

Tags: #canada

