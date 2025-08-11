Zelenskyy: We agreeing on joint decisions on diplomatic work, discussing different formats of meetings

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"Informed about all the details of diplomatic work, constant communication with partners. We are agreeing on joint decisions and preparing our coordinated steps. We are discussing different formats of meetings," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel.

In addition, he shared the Ukrainian vision of Russia's true intentions and plans.

"We see the same thing, and it is obvious, that the Russians simply want to buy time, and not end the war. The situation on the battlefield, the vile Russian attacks on civilian objects and ordinary people testify to this," the president said.

The leaders agreed that no decisions regarding the future and security of Ukrainians can be made without Ukraine.

"Just as there can be no decisions without clear security guarantees. Until that happens, sanctions against Russia must work and be constantly strengthened," Zelenskyy said.

He and Carney agreed on further contacts with partners.