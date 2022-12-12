Stefanishyna: Creating necessary conditions for Ukrainians' return from abroad should be one of key priorities of post-war reconstruction

Facts

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna believes that creating the necessary conditions for the return of Ukrainians from abroad should be one of the key priorities of post-war reconstruction.

"Despite the biggest migration crisis in Europe since the Second World War, together with European partners, we managed to provide asylum to our citizens. The mechanism will operate at least until March 2024," Stefanishyna said, after speaking at III Forum on Migration Law.

According to her, by attacking the critical infrastructure of Ukraine at the beginning of winter, the Russians are trying to create a humanitarian crisis, sow panic among the population of Ukraine, in particular, to influence a new wave of migration.

"Representatives of ministries and parliament, in close dialogue with international partners, are now developing additional mechanisms for protecting the rights and freedoms of Ukrainians... We are aware of the seriousness of the problem associated with the growth of cases of human trafficking and exploitation at work. It is important to inform Ukrainian citizens abroad about their legal employment," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to her, the issue of protecting Ukrainian children abroad is under special control.

