Stefanishyna on appointment of EU special rep for Ukraine: Too early to talk about specific positions, we need to see how events develop in USA

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna says it is too early to talk about the possibility of appointing or not appointing a special representative of the European Union for Ukraine.

"I think it is too early to talk about specific positions that will or will not be created in the European Union. We need to wait a little, see how events develop in the United States," Stefanishyna told journalists on Wednesday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine about whether Ukraine is interested in appointing a special representative of the European Union.

In turn, commenting on the question of whether Ukraine would like to join some format of the summit of European leaders on security issues, the deputy prime minister said both the EU and Ukraine prepare for all summits together.

"Regarding the summit of leaders that took place in Paris, the president was simply on another business trip at that time, it [the summit] was extraordinary. But both before and after it, there were conversations with President Macron. There were also bilateral meetings on the sidelines of Munich. That is, we are fully coordinated, there are absolutely no hesitations here," he said.