JEF leaders agree to invite Ukraine to enhanced partnership

The 10 northern European countries that make up the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) have agreed to strengthen their security cooperation and invite Ukraine to form an enhanced partnership with the JEF.

According to a statement on the Norwegian government website, the heads of state and government of the JEF nations convened at the Joint Expeditionary Force Leaders’ Summit in Oslo to discuss shared regional security challenges and the need for closer cooperation to respond to these challenges. After the Summit, the countries issued a joint statement.

“Europe must shoulder greater responsibility for its own security, and that is what we are doing now. The meeting today reaffirmed our close security policy ties, and we agreed to strengthen our collaborative efforts to promote security and stability in northern Europe. The JEF can provide effective, rapid response in crisis situations and serves to strengthen NATO’s defence capabilities,” said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Further support to Ukraine was one of the main items on the Summit agenda. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated digitally in parts of the meeting, which was held at Oslo City Hall.

“We agreed to invite Ukraine to form an enhanced partnership with the Joint Expeditionary Force. Russia’s war against Ukraine has created the most serious security situation in Europe since the Second World War. We stand firm in our support to Ukraine. We also have a great deal to learn from the experience Ukraine has gained during the war. A closer partnership between Ukraine and the JEF will be important for promoting security and stability in our corner of Europe,” said Støre.

The JEF member countries also agreed to strengthen efforts to ensure optimal coordination and harmonisation with NATO activities.The JEF is a security coalition comprising the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

JEFs can also provide forces to assist in international operations led by NATO, the UN or other organisations. The purpose of JEFs is to complement NATO cooperation, enhance collective security in our region and strengthen our overall defence capabilities.