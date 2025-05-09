Interfax-Ukraine
18:35 09.05.2025

Meeting with delegation held at Defense Ministry

Photo: https://mod.gov.ua

At a meeting at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with a delegation from the United States think tank Atlantic Council, the current security situation, priority areas of work and critical needs of Ukraine were discussed, the Ukrainian defense ministry said on Friday.

"Russia's goals remain unchanged – a weak, controlled Ukraine and its occupation. Therefore, we must continue to strengthen – develop the defense industry, train military personnel and protect critical infrastructure. Support from partners is very important in this aspect," First Deputy Defense Minister Serhiy Boiev said.

He thanked the U.S. diplomats and former ambassadors for the support and assistance provided by the United States and the American people. Boiev said Ukraine, like no one else, seeks peace, but Russia is not ready for it.

"Russia continues to draw people into the war thanks to its propaganda, on which it spends over $4 billion annually. Ukraine continues to fight, but the support of partners remains critically important," he said.

Boiev said Russia is not ready for direct negotiations, and uses any truce to strengthen its positions.

Tags: #ministry_of_defense #atlantic_council

