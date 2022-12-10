Facts

15:52 10.12.2022

150 Ukrainians held in colony in Olenivka, not only servicemen – commissioner

2 min read
150 Ukrainians held in colony in Olenivka, not only servicemen – commissioner

Russian occupiers are pressuring detained Ukrainians to refuse to return to Ukrainian government-controlled territory, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has said.

"We are often provided with information that this or that citizen or citizen of Ukraine does not want to return. We are now developing a variant of how I can personally check this. As one of the options, when I am personally present, and Ukrainian citizens tell me that they I see everything else as possible pressure on our citizens not to return," Lubinets told Radio Liberty published on Sunday.

"Personally, I was present during one of the exchanges. Six women initially refused to return to Ukraine. I said that I would believe in it only when they personally told me about it. My communication was organized here. Of the six women, four are women after talking with me, they returned to Ukraine. In fact, there is just psychological pressure somewhere, manipulation somewhere," he said.

The ombudsman said the invaders did not allow him or other representatives of Ukraine to the Ukrainians held in a colony in the occupied Olenivka, Donetsk region. At the same time, according to him, 150 citizens of Ukraine, including civilians, are kept there.

"We are not allowed there again. Apparently, we will get access to Olenivka only after our Armed Forces liberate Olenivka. According to our information, 150 citizens of Ukraine are currently left there. These are not only the military," Lubinets said.

When asked about the possibility of exchanging representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) for Ukrainians held in Russia, he replied that he did not want to aggravate the issue precisely on representatives as a church.

"I can say that any citizen of Russia who is of interest to the Russian authorities, we are ready to consider any options for returning them to the territory of Russia to return our heroes. We can only change prisoners of war. We can only release civilians within, perhaps, some kind of mutual obligations or, for example, after being convicted, send them to the territory of the Russian Federation to serve their sentences. It is very important for us, firstly, to find legal grounds. And we have them. There are different options. And secondly: yes, we are ready to do it," Lubinets said.

Tags: #ombudsman #olenivka

MORE ABOUT

13:57 19.11.2022
New torture rooms found in liberated territories of Kherson region, even teenagers were kept there – ombudsman

New torture rooms found in liberated territories of Kherson region, even teenagers were kept there – ombudsman

10:58 27.10.2022
Ukrainian ombudsman invites foreign colleagues to discuss new approaches to work

Ukrainian ombudsman invites foreign colleagues to discuss new approaches to work

17:04 15.10.2022
Yermak discusses with new ICRC President issue of getting access to Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka

Yermak discusses with new ICRC President issue of getting access to Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka

17:20 14.10.2022
ICRC after Zelensky's criticism asks for immediate access to prisoners of war in Olenivka

ICRC after Zelensky's criticism asks for immediate access to prisoners of war in Olenivka

17:17 28.09.2022
Russia still doesn't allow Ukraine to visit scene of mass killing Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka – Lubinets

Russia still doesn't allow Ukraine to visit scene of mass killing Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka – Lubinets

09:57 08.09.2022
UN experts to travel to Donbas to investigate shelling of Olenivka pretrial detention facility

UN experts to travel to Donbas to investigate shelling of Olenivka pretrial detention facility

16:11 06.09.2022
Families of prisoners of war from Azovstal urge UN to apply effective, urgent mechanisms to investigate terrorist attack in Olenivka

Families of prisoners of war from Azovstal urge UN to apply effective, urgent mechanisms to investigate terrorist attack in Olenivka

17:43 30.08.2022
Rada asks intl institutions to respond to Russia’s terrorist attack in Olenivka

Rada asks intl institutions to respond to Russia’s terrorist attack in Olenivka

16:07 27.08.2022
Ombudsman: I hope next UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will protect human rights rather than worry about being 'neutral'

Ombudsman: I hope next UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will protect human rights rather than worry about being 'neutral'

16:37 22.08.2022
Ukraine asks UN, ICRC to record trial of Azovstal defenders – Ombudsman

Ukraine asks UN, ICRC to record trial of Azovstal defenders – Ombudsman

AD

HOT NEWS

Human Rights Day to be celebrated in Ukraine on Dec 10 – decree

Ukrainian MFA urges to increase pressure on Russia, creates special tribunal for crime of its aggression – statement

USA imposes sanctions against Kyiv's Administrative Court head Vovk – State Department

Ammunition for HIMARS, 80,000 155mm shells included in new US military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

Russia deports over 13,000 children from Ukraine

LATEST

Enemy shells hit hospital's maternity ward in Kherson, no casualties – Tymoshenko

Morocco to supply tank spare parts to Ukraine – media

Human Rights Day to be celebrated in Ukraine on Dec 10 – decree

Ukrainian MFA urges to increase pressure on Russia, creates special tribunal for crime of its aggression – statement

Azerbaijan provides Ukraine with 45 power transformers, 50 generators – MFA

Zelensky thanks Biden for another military aid package

USA imposes sanctions against Kyiv's Administrative Court head Vovk – State Department

Ammunition for HIMARS, 80,000 155mm shells included in new US military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

Estonia, Netherlands and Norway to transfer third field hospital to AFU – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian film Klondike directed by Maryna Er Gorbach enters longlist of Oscar award

AD
AD
AD
AD