Ukrainian film Klondike directed by Maryna Er Gorbach enters longlist of Oscar award

The Ukrainian film Klondike directed by Maryna Er Gorbach entered the longlist of the Oscar award of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

According to the list published by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in addition to Klondike, 91 other films were included in the longlist.

The Oscars shortlist will be announced on December 21, and the 95th awards ceremony will take place on March 22, 2023.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Oscar Committee nominated the film Klondike for the Oscar award from Ukraine in the category Best International Feature Film.