Mavka. Forest Song becomes highest-grossing Ukrainian cartoon since independence – Film Agency

Mavka. Lisova Pisnia (the Forest Song) cartoon set an absolute record for box office receipts during the independence of Ukraine since 1991, the State Film Agency reported.

"Mavka. Forest Song has become the highest-grossing Ukrainian film since independence! Only for three weekends in the Ukrainian box office, 642,671 tickets were sold for the cartoon, and the box office amounted to UAH 81.9 million," the press service of the State Film Agency reported.

It is noted that the animated film was created with the support of the State Film Agency and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).