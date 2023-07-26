Poll: Over half of Ukrainians want to watch movies with Ukrainian dubbing

KYIV. July 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 55% of Ukrainians prefer watching English-language films with Ukrainian dubbing, according to a poll by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center that was presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency on Wednesday.

Answering the question: "If you had the following options for watching an English-language film that you would very much like to see, which option would you choose?", only 8% of respondents would prefer viewing in English with subtitles, another 2% – English without subtitles, 55% – watching a film dubbed in Ukrainian, 16% – dubbed in Ukrainian with subtitles in English, 7% – dubbed in Russian.

Respondents with higher education (15%) slightly more often prefer watching films in English (with or without subtitles). The share of those who prefer watching English-language films in the original (with or without subtitles) is higher than younger respondents (it rises from 4% among people aged 60 and over to 20% among young people under the age of 30).

The low support for showing films in English is due to the low level of English proficiency of citizens: only 1% of respondents answered that they are fluent in English, 7.5% – that they can read, write and speak English but do not speak it fluently, 19% – that they can read, write or speak English a little but poorly, 27% – that they know separate words and simple phrases but cannot read, write or speak at all, 44% – that they do not know English at all.

According to the survey, the level of English proficiency of people with higher education is slightly higher (among them, 2.5% are fluent and 13% can read, write and speak English but are not fluent). The younger the respondents, the more often they speak English (the proportion of those who speak English fluently grows from 0.2% among people aged 60 years and older, to 3% among young people under the age of 30, those who can read, write and speak English, but is not fluent – from 2% to 19%, respectively. In the oldest age group, 88% answered that they did not know English at all, or they could only orient themselves in certain words and simple phrases, in the youngest – 40.5%.

While among those who answered that they can read, write and speak English but do not speak it fluently 34% prefer to watch films in English (with or without subtitles), among those who do not know English at all – only 4%.

On July 5-11, 2023, the sociological service of the Razumkov Center conducted a face-to-face survey "Citizens' assessment of the situation in the country, trust in social institutions, politicians, officials and public figures" in all regions of Ukraine (with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson regions, Crimea and territories where hostilities continue).

A total of 2,017 respondents were interviewed, the theoretical sample error of the survey does not exceed 2.3%.

The survey was conducted within the framework of the MATRA Program project funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ukraine.