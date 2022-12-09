Facts

14:13 09.12.2022

Occupiers intensify repressions against ZNPP employees – Energoatom

Energoatom reports on the beating and abduction of employees of Zaporizhia NPP by the invaders and once again calls on the IAEA and the world community to make every effort to free the plant employees from the captivity of Russian terrorists.

As Energoatom said on the Telegram channel on Friday, a day earlier, the Russian military invaded the premises where the ZNPP social programs department is located and, in the presence of other employees, severely beat the head of the department, Oleksiy Trubenkov, and his deputy, Yuriy Androsov. After a severe beating, the invaders took them out of the room and took them away in an unknown direction.

In addition, according to Energoatom, the "Russians" detained and "threw to the basement" the ZNPP shift supervisor Kostiantyn Beiner, who is a licensed person directly responsible for nuclear and radiation safety.

As emphasized, by these actions, the occupiers are putting pressure on the plant employees, trying to achieve loyalty and increase the number of transfers of workers to the fake JSC Operating Organization of Zaporizhia NPP, which is run by Rosatom.

