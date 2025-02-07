IAEA director general completes talks with Russia's Rosatom on Zaporizhia NPP

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi announced the completion of negotiations in Moscow on the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), pointing out that they are now more critical than ever.

"Completed interagency consultations in Moscow with Russian delegation led by Rosatom's [Alexey] Likhachev. After 3 years of talks on ZNPP nuclear safety and security, these are more critical than ever," Grossi wrote in the X network on Friday.

He said that IAEA stands fully engaged to prevent a nuclear accident.

As reported, Grossi visited Kyiv on February 4, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko. The IAEA delegation also visited the NPC Ukrenergo-Kyivska 750 kV substation to assess the consequences of the attacks.

At a briefing after the visit, Grossi said that he would visit Moscow this week because, according to him, it is necessary to "maintain constant communication channels." He also announced a visit to Zaporizhia NPP "at the earliest opportunity."

The largest NPP in Ukraine and Europe has been occupied by Russian invaders for almost three years – since March 4, 2022. The plant has been put into cold shutdown and receives electricity for its own needs from the Ukrainian IPS. Ukraine has repeatedly emphasized the degradation of the plant and the urgent need to return it from occupation.