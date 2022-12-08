Death toll during shelling of Kurakhove rises to 10 – Zelensky

The death toll in the shelling of the town of Kurakhove, Donetsk region, has risen to ten, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Wednesday.

"Donetsk region – today the Russian army dealt a blow to Kurakhove, very cruel, absolutely calculated. Namely, at civilians. At ordinary people. At the market, elevator, gas station, bus station, at a residential building. The list of dead as of now includes ten people many wounded," he said.