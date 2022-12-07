Ukraine's power system attacked with over 1,000 missiles, shells – Ukrenergo head

The Russian aggressor fired more than 1,000 missiles and shells at Ukraine's energy facilities, as a result of which the power system suffered great damage, nevertheless it retains its integrity, board chairman of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky says.

"We have already experienced massive attacks by the aggressor. These attacks represent the biggest blow to the power grid that humanity has ever seen. More than 1,000 shells and missiles were fired at electrical facilities and lines, including substations. Unfortunately, these attacks caused great damage to Ukraine and our system," he said on Wednesday during a discussion on the stabilization and recovery of Ukraine, organized by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

According to him, Ukraine is experiencing a large shortage of generating capacity.

"Despite the fact that we have lost from 25% to 30% of consumption compared to the pre-war period, a shortage of generating capacities is greater, and therefore we have a shortage of electricity in the system and it is quite serious," Kudrytsky said.

He explained that a shortage is especially noticeable in the first four days after massive attacks, while the system restores the ability of generating plants to produce electricity. But even after the restoration, the power system cannot fully meet the needs of Ukraine in electricity, which leads to disconnections from the grid not only for household consumers, but also for businesses.

The head of Ukrenergo indicated that the main goal of the company is to keep the system integrated during this winter in the face of further enemy attacks, for which a specific plan had been developed. One of its important elements is to provide the equipment necessary to restore the system's viability.

"There is not a large stock of sophisticated electrical equipment in the world. We are looking for different types of equipment around the world, on every continent, and we are negotiating with hundreds of companies around the world to get everything that is available to us as soon as possible," he described the situation.

At the same time, Kudrytsky drew attention to the fact that the process of purchasing equipment needs funding.

"We are looking forward to completing a new deal with the EBRD in the near future, and this deal will strengthen our ability to purchase equipment at affordable prices," he said.

The second important element of the plan to preserve the country's energy supply, he called the creation of a financial mechanism that allows you to import electricity from the European Union.

"We must benefit from being connected to the European power system and use these tools to partially make life easier for our de-energized consumers, reduce our deficit through imports. But due to the difference in electricity prices in Ukraine and Europe, it is necessary to develop a special mechanism to be ready to buy electricity at European prices," the head of Ukrenergo said.

During the discussion, he stressed that despite the electricity shortage, "the system is still working, it is integrated, not broken or disconnected", and the company is doing everything to keep the system working.

"Our main goal is to make sure that the country has a critical infrastructure, heat supply systems, mobile communications, and the Internet," Kudrytsky said.

As reported, in early December, NPC Ukrenergo attracted EUR 300 million in loans from the EBRD, as well as EUR 72 million in grant funds from the Netherlands to restore grids and improve the company's financial stability.