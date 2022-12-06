Nykyforov: There are hundreds of requests for interview with Zelensky in President's Office

Hundreds of requests for an interview with Volodymyr Zelensky are on the desk of Ukrainian Presidential Spokesperson Serhiy Nykyforov, Nykyforov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Hundreds," he replied to the agency's question about the number of requests for interviews.

"We have a triumvirate in terms of information work. There is me, there is Iryna Pobedonostseva [director general of the Information Policy Directorate of the President's Office], and Mykhailo Podoliak [adviser to the head of the President's Office]. Everyone has dozens of requests. There are also requests that come to our ambassadors abroad, and the chosen ones then come to me. And when all these dozens are summed up, hundreds come out," Nykyforov said.

The organization of a large press conference in this case, in his opinion, could be a way out, but not a solution for the reason that "flagship publications still want exclusives."

"We sometimes experiment with such a form as a press conference for the media of a certain country. In particular, we had a press conference for Danish journalists. But, anyway, it means - so a little bit of journalists 'bend across the knee.' This is also not very good. They seem to be unable to refuse, so as not to miss anything, but on the other hand, they do not like this story. And I understand them," the presidential spokesperson said.

Asked about major U.S. broadcasters, Nykyforov said Zelensky had already given interviews to NBC, ABC and others besides Fox.

"Right now, Fox is a different story, as they have, so to speak, opinion makers who express a not very friendly position towards Ukraine... There was a request from Fox. And still is. And this does not mean that we have completely refused cooperation," he said.