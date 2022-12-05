SBU searching Ukrainian Orthodox Church premises in Poltava region

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officials are conducting counterintelligence measures at Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) premises in Poltava region on Monday, the press service of the SBU has reported.

The premises include the Savior-Transfiguration Mhar Monastery and the diocesan directorate of the Kremenchuk and Lubny dioceses, the SBU said on its Telegram channel.

Law enforcement officials said that systemic work to counter sabotage activities of the Russian special services is being done, saying the purpose of the measures is to prevent the use of religious communities as a Russian world' cell.

SBU officials, in collaboration with representatives of the church, are inspecting the territories and premises, looking for people who may be involved in illegal activities detrimental to Ukraine's state sovereignty, as well as searching for prohibited objects.

"All actions are within the applicable legislation," the SBU said.