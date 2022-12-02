Facts

16:37 02.12.2022

NSDC imposes sanctions on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra governor Pavel, ex-MP Novinsky

1 min read
 The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has imposed sanctions on Governor of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Pavlo (Petro Lebid) and former Member of Parliament Vadym Novinsky, an informed law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine.

Sanctions were also introduced against a number of priests, the source said.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the decision of the NSDC "On certain aspects of the activities of religious organizations in Ukraine and the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)."

Relevant decree of the President of Ukraine No. 820/2022 of December 1 was published on the website of the head of state.

Tags: #sanctions #nsdc

