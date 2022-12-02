Joint ministry to better understand overall picture of destruction, need for reconstruction – Kubrakov

The Joint Ministry for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure will work to complete reforms in the field of construction, decentralization, digitalization and energy efficiency.

"The joint Ministry for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure will better understand the overall picture of destruction and the need for restoration, which in turn will significantly improve the digital management of restoration. This is also extremely important for communities that need to understand what is happening with restoration and know that their position will be taken into account, and their opinion will be heard," newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook.

He also said the Digital Recovery Management System and the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property will be integrated with each other and will include not only transport infrastructure, but also regional development, construction and development of housing and communal services.

"Another important area of ​​our work will be the completion of reforms that have already begun in the construction sector. Together with MPs and other ministries, we are already working on initiatives to digitalize construction processes, decentralize urban planning and increase responsibility for violations," Kubrakov said, recalling that the Ministry of Infrastructure has a successful experience of anti-corruption reform in the State Agency of Motor Roads of Ukraine.

He also said the newly established ministry is obliged to complete the decentralization reform, since over the past seven years, thanks to decentralization, local communities have developed significantly.

"At the same time, we definitely need to put things in order in the field of energy efficiency. The first and most important thing is thermal modernization," Kubrakov said.

As reported, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the unification of the ministries of infrastructure and development of communities and territories will improve coordination in the restoration of war-affected regions.