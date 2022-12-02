Facts

10:43 02.12.2022

Russians fire at Zaporizhia, building of infrastructure facility on fire – City Council

1 min read
On Thursday night, Russian occupiers shelled Zaporizhia, as a result of which the building of an infrastructure facility caught fire, said Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of the City Council.

"As a result of an enemy attack, the building of an infrastructure facility is on fire. Windows flew out from the blast wave in nearby houses," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Kurtev stressed that the relevant services are already working on the ground.

"Information about the destruction and victims is being clarified," he added.

Explosions were reported earlier in Zaporizhia.

Tags: #zaporizhia #shelling

