The German Parliament at its meeting on November 30 voted for the resolution "Holodomor in Ukraine: remember - honor - warn." The resolution was approved by a majority of deputies, despite the fact that Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) and Die Linke abstained, according to the press service of the Bundestag.

The non-partisan resolution was introduced by deputies from the Social Democratic Party, the Greens, the Free Democratic Party, and the opposition Christian Democratic Union.

According to the text of the resolution, mass starvation deaths in Ukraine were not the result of crop failure, but were the responsibility of the political leadership of the USSR under Joseph Stalin. The Holodomor is a crime against humanity, and from today's positions, the historical and political classification as genocide is obvious, the deputies said.

Separately, it is also noted that the artificially created famine claimed the lives of millions of people in other regions of the USSR, including in Kazakhstan and along the Russian rivers Volga and Don.

"The events of the 1930s show the desire of the Soviet leadership to control and suppress the peasants, the periphery of Soviet power, Ukrainian life, language and culture. Famine and repression affected all of Ukraine, and not just its grain regions," the Bundestag said in a statement.

The deputies call on the federal government to continue politically supporting the memory of the victims of the Holodomor and its international publicity, as well as "continue to resolutely oppose any attempts to launch one-sided Russian historical narratives." As a "victim of Russia's aggressive war that violates international law and the imperialist policies of Vladimir Putin," Ukraine must continue to receive political, financial, humanitarian and military support.

According to the resolution, the Holodomor is among the most massive crimes against humanity on the European continent.