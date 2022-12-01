Facts

11:40 01.12.2022

Germany recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

2 min read
Germany recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

The German Parliament at its meeting on November 30 voted for the resolution "Holodomor in Ukraine: remember - honor - warn." The resolution was approved by a majority of deputies, despite the fact that Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) and Die Linke abstained, according to the press service of the Bundestag.

The non-partisan resolution was introduced by deputies from the Social Democratic Party, the Greens, the Free Democratic Party, and the opposition Christian Democratic Union.

According to the text of the resolution, mass starvation deaths in Ukraine were not the result of crop failure, but were the responsibility of the political leadership of the USSR under Joseph Stalin. The Holodomor is a crime against humanity, and from today's positions, the historical and political classification as genocide is obvious, the deputies said.

Separately, it is also noted that the artificially created famine claimed the lives of millions of people in other regions of the USSR, including in Kazakhstan and along the Russian rivers Volga and Don.

"The events of the 1930s show the desire of the Soviet leadership to control and suppress the peasants, the periphery of Soviet power, Ukrainian life, language and culture. Famine and repression affected all of Ukraine, and not just its grain regions," the Bundestag said in a statement.

The deputies call on the federal government to continue politically supporting the memory of the victims of the Holodomor and its international publicity, as well as "continue to resolutely oppose any attempts to launch one-sided Russian historical narratives." As a "victim of Russia's aggressive war that violates international law and the imperialist policies of Vladimir Putin," Ukraine must continue to receive political, financial, humanitarian and military support.

According to the resolution, the Holodomor is among the most massive crimes against humanity on the European continent.

Tags: #holodomor #germany

MORE ABOUT

09:45 30.11.2022
Germany to provide EUR 56 mln financial aid to Ukraine, 350 generators for infrastructure repair

Germany to provide EUR 56 mln financial aid to Ukraine, 350 generators for infrastructure repair

15:20 26.11.2022
Germany and Canada allocate EUR15 mln and CAD30 mln for Grain from Ukraine program

Germany and Canada allocate EUR15 mln and CAD30 mln for Grain from Ukraine program

13:48 26.11.2022
Biden: We pay tribute to Holodomor victims, honor brave Ukrainian people

Biden: We pay tribute to Holodomor victims, honor brave Ukrainian people

17:05 25.11.2022
Memory, Responsibility and Future German foundation adopts solidarity budget worth EUR 800,000 in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine

Memory, Responsibility and Future German foundation adopts solidarity budget worth EUR 800,000 in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine

16:15 25.11.2022
Some 93% of Ukrainians consider 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – poll

Some 93% of Ukrainians consider 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – poll

11:19 24.11.2022
Germany initiates meeting of G7 FMs to support Ukraine's power system

Germany initiates meeting of G7 FMs to support Ukraine's power system

12:25 19.11.2022
Germany supplies Ukraine with 30 Gepard self-propelled guns since beginning of war – embassy

Germany supplies Ukraine with 30 Gepard self-propelled guns since beginning of war – embassy

13:06 04.11.2022
German Justice Minister arrives in Kyiv

German Justice Minister arrives in Kyiv

14:33 27.10.2022
Germany hands over five MARS II MLRS, 14 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers to Ukraine

Germany hands over five MARS II MLRS, 14 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers to Ukraine

09:32 26.10.2022
Germany to supply two MARS installations, four howitzers, air defense systems to Ukraine – Steinmeier after meeting with Zelensky

Germany to supply two MARS installations, four howitzers, air defense systems to Ukraine – Steinmeier after meeting with Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada appoints Kubrakov Dpty PM for restoration of Ukraine

Fifty Ukrainian defenders released from captivity during new prisoner swap

SBU notifies priest of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra of suspicion

Kyiv's power system stabilizing, emergency outages still continue – authorities

Zelensky believes new Israeli leadership can help Ukraine with air defense systems

LATEST

Rada calls on international community to condemn Russia's energy terrorism

Cities should strive to become autonomous by increasing use of renewable energy - iC Consulenten Ukraine

Ukraine in talks on supplies of S-300 missiles from other countries

Zelensky: Ukraine returns 1,319 heroes home

Enemy mounts heavy artillery shelling attack on Nikopol, man injured

Rada appoints Kubrakov Dpty PM for restoration of Ukraine

Fifty Ukrainian defenders released from captivity during new prisoner swap

SBU notifies priest of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra of suspicion

It will be unworthy of Ukrainian people to sit down at same negotiating table with barbarians – Danilov

Amazon provides Ukraine with $75 mln of service support – Deputy PM

AD
AD
AD
AD