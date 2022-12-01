Facts

10:36 01.12.2022

Already 65% of Kherson subscribers connected to power supply

As of Wednesday evening, 65% of the city of Kherson is connected to power supply, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"Power engineers continue work on restoring electricity supply for all consumers. The local and regional hospitals are also connected to power supply. We are also working on supplying water and heat to houses," he said.

According to him, electricians from Odesa, Rivne, Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr, Ternopil and Dnipro are involved in the work on restoring power supply.

"A diesel generator has been delivered to the regional blood service center. Mobile X-ray diagnostic machines have been delivered to the Novovorontsovska and Velyko Oleksandrivska hospitals. MSF mobile teams examine people and provide psychological assistance," he said.

Tymoshenko said that "Kherson has already united 15 regional military administrations that have provided humanitarian assistance, and this assistance will continue to come. These are tens of thousands of food packages, drinking water, baby food, hygiene kits."

He said that "Ukrposhta provides services in 82 settlements of Kherson region. Local residents can receive pension and other social benefits for the period of occupation, as well as buy groceries and essential goods."

"And, of course, we are working on restoring the infrastructure. The occupiers destroyed the bridge on the way from Kherson to Mykolaiv. Now it is being dismantled, and two temporary passages will be equipped nearby. In the near future, we will begin to restore the bridge itself," he said.

