Zelensky believes new Israeli leadership can help Ukraine with air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the new leadership of Israel can help the country with air defense.

"I had one conversation with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu. We are waiting for Israel's support. I don't want them to balance between Ukraine and Russia. This is a bloody war. After 550 Iranian drones were used... He knows all the details and for sure can help with air defense. This is not a weapon that attacks Russia. This is protecting people," he said, speaking via video link at the DealBook summit on Wednesday.

"If he wants to preserve the historical relations between Israel and Ukrainian society, it seems to me that we must do our best to save people," Zelensky said.