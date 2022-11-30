Facts

14:28 30.11.2022

As result of Russian shelling in Bilopillia, child killed, part of hospital destroyed – local authorities

1 min read
As result of Russian shelling in Bilopillia, child killed, part of hospital destroyed – local authorities

As a result of Russian shelling in Bilopillia, a 15-year-old boy was killed, and part of the local hospital was also destroyed, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky said.

"The city was shelled by the enemy from self-propelled guns (20 arrivals). A 15-year-old boy was on the street at that time. Unfortunately, the child died on the spot. Russian shells exploded on the territory of the local hospital at the very time when the medical facility was many patients. The destruction is massive," he said on his Telegram channel.

The administration's head said the dental and surgical rooms were damaged. Almost all the windows on all four floors were shattered, and the operating block was also destroyed.

"Now rescuers are working here – they are clearing the rubble. Four cars parked near the hospital are also beyond repair," he said.

The shells also hit the prosecutor's office.

Tags: #sumy_region

MORE ABOUT

14:58 02.11.2022
K. Tymoshenko: About 100 'arrivals' recorded in Sumy region over day

K. Tymoshenko: About 100 'arrivals' recorded in Sumy region over day

13:21 08.10.2022
Occupation forces fire 84 shells at five territorial communities in Sumy region, one person killed – regional authorities

Occupation forces fire 84 shells at five territorial communities in Sumy region, one person killed – regional authorities

12:24 09.09.2022
Russians carry out an airstrike on hospital of Velykopysarivska merged community with victims reported – Sumy Military Administration

Russians carry out an airstrike on hospital of Velykopysarivska merged community with victims reported – Sumy Military Administration

13:38 06.08.2022
Enemy shells Sumy region more than 60 times on Friday – Zhyvytsky

Enemy shells Sumy region more than 60 times on Friday – Zhyvytsky

10:09 29.06.2022
Two people killed, three injured amid enemy attacks on Sumy region

Two people killed, three injured amid enemy attacks on Sumy region

13:54 25.06.2022
Two Russian helicopters attack borderline district in Sumy region

Two Russian helicopters attack borderline district in Sumy region

17:54 23.06.2022
Russian occupiers shell Sumy region with phosphorus shells

Russian occupiers shell Sumy region with phosphorus shells

16:13 16.06.2022
Sumy region again shelled from Russian territory, agricultural facility damaged

Sumy region again shelled from Russian territory, agricultural facility damaged

20:34 27.05.2022
Russian invaders fire mortars at Sumy region on Friday, info on wounded, killed being specified – task force

Russian invaders fire mortars at Sumy region on Friday, info on wounded, killed being specified – task force

09:29 25.05.2022
Russia launches missile strike on Krasnopillia at night, preliminarily no casualties

Russia launches missile strike on Krasnopillia at night, preliminarily no casualties

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada to receive Kubrakov's application for dismissal

Explosion occurrs at Embassy of Ukraine in Spain during inspection of envelope, employee injured – MFA

SBU searches Murayev, his associates

AFU destroys about 80% of enemy air targets – Zaluzhny

European Commission President: we're proposing to set up specialised court for Russia, use frozen assets to restore Ukraine

LATEST

Rada to receive Kubrakov's application for dismissal

Explosion occurrs at Embassy of Ukraine in Spain during inspection of envelope, employee injured – MFA

SBU searches Murayev, his associates

Allies announce additional contributions to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package to Ukraine – Secretary General

Twelve-meter-high Christmas tree decorated with lights powered by generator to be put up in Kyiv – mayor

Kyiv's application for NATO membership should be discussed before victory over Russia – Kuleba

Victory over Russia is prerequisite for consideration of Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stoltenberg

AFU destroys about 80% of enemy air targets – Zaluzhny

European Commission: figures mentioned by von der Leyen referred to total losses in Ukraine both killed and wounded

European Commission President: we're proposing to set up specialised court for Russia, use frozen assets to restore Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD