As result of Russian shelling in Bilopillia, child killed, part of hospital destroyed – local authorities

As a result of Russian shelling in Bilopillia, a 15-year-old boy was killed, and part of the local hospital was also destroyed, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky said.

"The city was shelled by the enemy from self-propelled guns (20 arrivals). A 15-year-old boy was on the street at that time. Unfortunately, the child died on the spot. Russian shells exploded on the territory of the local hospital at the very time when the medical facility was many patients. The destruction is massive," he said on his Telegram channel.

The administration's head said the dental and surgical rooms were damaged. Almost all the windows on all four floors were shattered, and the operating block was also destroyed.

"Now rescuers are working here – they are clearing the rubble. Four cars parked near the hospital are also beyond repair," he said.

The shells also hit the prosecutor's office.