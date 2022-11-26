Number of victims of missile attack on Dnipro increases to 13 people – regional administration

The number of people injured as a result of a missile attack on Dnipro on Saturday increased to 13 people, head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko said.

"Thirteen people who were injured due to a missile strike on Dnipro have already turned to doctors. Four are in hospital. Among them is a 17-year-old boy," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

The official noted that all services are working at the place of missile hit, rescuers are clearing the rubble.

"There is a possibility that there may be a person there," he wrote.