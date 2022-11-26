Yermak: Russians will pay for all victims of Holodomor, will be brought to justice for today's crimes

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that Russians will pay for all the victims of the Holodomor and will be held accountable for today's crimes, which will be a historic time of reckoning.

"We remember the Holodomor. We know who is the author of the genocide. The Russians will pay for all the victims of the Holodomor and will be brought to justice for today's crimes. This will be a historic time of reckoning," he wrote on his Telegram channel.