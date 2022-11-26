Facts

12:51 26.11.2022

Yermak: Russians will pay for all victims of Holodomor, will be brought to justice for today's crimes

1 min read
Yermak: Russians will pay for all victims of Holodomor, will be brought to justice for today's crimes

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that Russians will pay for all the victims of the Holodomor and will be held accountable for today's crimes, which will be a historic time of reckoning.

"We remember the Holodomor. We know who is the author of the genocide. The Russians will pay for all the victims of the Holodomor and will be brought to justice for today's crimes. This will be a historic time of reckoning," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #yermak

MORE ABOUT

15:48 26.11.2022
Some 12 people released within another prisoner exchange – Yermak

Some 12 people released within another prisoner exchange – Yermak

12:28 19.11.2022
Yermak: There will be peace only when we reach our 1991 borders

Yermak: There will be peace only when we reach our 1991 borders

11:30 15.11.2022
Grain from Ukraine program foresees provision of at least 5 mln people with grain until end of spring 2023

Grain from Ukraine program foresees provision of at least 5 mln people with grain until end of spring 2023

10:56 04.11.2022
Yermak on visit of heads of NATO member states: This is powerful signal of support for Ukraine from Alliance countries

Yermak on visit of heads of NATO member states: This is powerful signal of support for Ukraine from Alliance countries

12:42 03.11.2022
Yermak-McFaul sanctions group publishes seventh document on IT and Supporting Technologies

Yermak-McFaul sanctions group publishes seventh document on IT and Supporting Technologies

16:47 29.10.2022
Yermak: We receive positive signals from partners regarding security guarantees for Ukraine

Yermak: We receive positive signals from partners regarding security guarantees for Ukraine

13:14 28.10.2022
Yermak discusses with Sullivan army's need for ammunition

Yermak discusses with Sullivan army's need for ammunition

14:38 19.10.2022
AFU do not shell peaceful cities – Yermak

AFU do not shell peaceful cities – Yermak

18:27 18.10.2022
Yermak: We did not see ICRC's willingness to do its best to protect Ukrainian POWs

Yermak: We did not see ICRC's willingness to do its best to protect Ukrainian POWs

17:04 15.10.2022
Yermak discusses with new ICRC President issue of getting access to Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka

Yermak discusses with new ICRC President issue of getting access to Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of victims of missile attack on Dnipro increases to 13 people – regional administration

Some 12 people released within another prisoner exchange – Yermak

Belgium to supply energy equipment to Ukraine - Zelensky

Belgium allocates new humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine ahead of winter - PM

Biden: We pay tribute to Holodomor victims, honor brave Ukrainian people

LATEST

Number of victims of missile attack on Dnipro increases to 13 people – regional administration

Belgium to supply energy equipment to Ukraine - Zelensky

Belgium allocates new humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine ahead of winter - PM

Biden: We pay tribute to Holodomor victims, honor brave Ukrainian people

Six victims as a result of missile attack on Dnipro - regional administration

Finland should be ready for accepting new refugees from Ukraine due to Russian attacks - Interior Minister Mikkonen

Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania sign joint statement after meeting of PMs within Lublin Triangle

Missile hit in Dnipro, according to preliminary data, city networks, infrastructure not damaged - mayor

Creating free, democratic and prosperous Europe is impossible without Ukraine – Lithuania PM

Ukrainians buy TVs, power banks, heaters, sunflower oil on Black Friday in 2022 – Epicenter

AD
AD
AD
AD