Facts

16:48 23.11.2022

Russian missile strikes not to bring negotiations closer – Danilov

1 min read
Russian missile strikes not to bring negotiations closer – Danilov

Russian missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine will not bring negotiations on ending the war closer, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council OF Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov.

“We dictate in syllables. Neither your missiles. Neither your ‘shaheds.’ Nor your shelling of maternity hospitals would bring your desire for negotiations a millimeter or step closer,” Danilov said on Twitter.

As reported, on November 23, Russia launched another missile attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine

Tags: #nsdc #danilov

MORE ABOUT

17:18 07.11.2022
Shares of Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, KrAZ, ZTR and Motor Sich seized at disposal of Defense Ministry during martial law - Danilov

Shares of Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, KrAZ, ZTR and Motor Sich seized at disposal of Defense Ministry during martial law - Danilov

16:47 01.11.2022
Danilov calls first dpty head of Russia’s Presidential Administration Kiriyenko lobbyist for destruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Danilov calls first dpty head of Russia’s Presidential Administration Kiriyenko lobbyist for destruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

14:52 26.10.2022
Zelensky signs decree to change NSDC membership

Zelensky signs decree to change NSDC membership

12:21 04.10.2022
Zelensky endorses NSDC decision on strengthening Ukraine's defense, impossibility of talks with Putin, sanctions against Russia

Zelensky endorses NSDC decision on strengthening Ukraine's defense, impossibility of talks with Putin, sanctions against Russia

16:21 29.09.2022
Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

11:35 29.09.2022
Ukraine to respond to Belarus in case of attack from its territory – Danilov

Ukraine to respond to Belarus in case of attack from its territory – Danilov

14:52 28.09.2022
Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

09:56 28.09.2022
Russia’s possible nuclear attack not to stop Ukraine in defending its territory – Danilov

Russia’s possible nuclear attack not to stop Ukraine in defending its territory – Danilov

15:53 15.09.2022
Danilov presents to US Ambassador to Ukraine module of SOTA system

Danilov presents to US Ambassador to Ukraine module of SOTA system

14:56 14.09.2022
Oligarchic clans lose influence on Ukrainian politics – Danilov

Oligarchic clans lose influence on Ukrainian politics – Danilov

AD

HOT NEWS

Fifty-one of 70 cruise missiles, five kamikaze drones launched by invaders shot down - AFU Air Force

Six people killed by rocket attacks on Wed, incl three in Kyiv region, 36 wounded

There are 11 victims of shelling in Kyiv, incl one child – mayor

Missile strikes stop almost all generation in country, most consumers de-energized

Three people killed amid Russian missile strike in Kyiv – Klitschko

LATEST

Some 34 people, incl. five children, injured in Kyiv region as result of enemy missile attack

Water supply restored by 70% in Lviv, half of city with electricity

Fifteen Russian missiles shot down in area of responsibility of Pivden task force

Metsola: European Parliament under cyberattack by ‘pro-Kremlin group.’ My response: Slava Ukraini

Fifty-one of 70 cruise missiles, five kamikaze drones launched by invaders shot down - AFU Air Force

Russian terror will fail, Ukraine will win

Six people killed by rocket attacks on Wed, incl three in Kyiv region, 36 wounded

Biden instructs to allocate additional $400 mln for military assistance to Ukraine

Russian invaders fire at Kherson from artillery, one person killed – K. Tymoshenko

There are 11 victims of shelling in Kyiv, incl one child – mayor

AD
AD
AD
AD