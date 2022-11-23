Russian missile strikes not to bring negotiations closer – Danilov

Russian missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine will not bring negotiations on ending the war closer, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council OF Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov.

“We dictate in syllables. Neither your missiles. Neither your ‘shaheds.’ Nor your shelling of maternity hospitals would bring your desire for negotiations a millimeter or step closer,” Danilov said on Twitter.

As reported, on November 23, Russia launched another missile attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine