15:58 19.11.2022

Stefanishyna: When war is over, we must be sure Russia won't start new aggression

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said that when the war is over, the world must be sure that Russia will not be able to start a new aggression.

"Ukraine must win the war unleashed by Russia, and when it is over, the world must be convinced that Russia will not have an 'appetite' to start a new aggression," the press service quotes Stefanishyna as saying at the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada.

She noted that by hitting the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, 40% of which has already suffered destruction, Russia is trying to demoralize the Ukrainian population.

"They have been using the same tactics in the temporarily occupied territories since February 24 of this year, cutting off the local population from gas, water and electricity supply, as well as exposing the population to torture and murders," the deputy prime minister said.

Stefanishyna also drew attention to the urgent need of Ukraine to "close the sky" in order to protect the civilian population, as well as critical infrastructure, especially in winter.

She noted that every war ends with negotiations, but there are a number of elements that should precede this.

"First of all, it is Russia's responsibility for the crimes committed, reparations and payments, restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," she said.

