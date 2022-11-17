Number of victims due to strike on Dnipro increases to 23 people – region’s head

As a result of a Russian missile strike on Dnipro on Thursday, November 17, 23 people were injured, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko said.

"Russian missiles wounded 23 people in Dnipro today. Fifteen of them are in the hospital. One victim has severe wounds. An industrial enterprise, houses, trolleybuses and a busy street were disfigured," Reznichenko wrote on the Telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported about 14 victims.