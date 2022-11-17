Facts

15:06 17.11.2022

Traffic of mobile operators grows by 50% during shelling of Ukraine's territory – Vodafone Ukraine

1 min read
Vodafone Ukraine records a significant increase in traffic during large-scale air alerts in Ukraine.

"We record that in a very large number of cities, traffic [during rocket attacks on the territory of Ukraine] is growing by 50%. For us now, a big challenge is how to properly configure our network so that there is enough capacity," Vodafone Ukraine CEO Olha Ustinova said during the panel "How Ukraine Changes the Digital World" at the Kyiv International Economic Forum on Thursday.

She also said that tracking subscriber migration and reconfiguring the network to take into account traffic migration requires additional attention from operators.

In addition, Ustinova said that the main problem for the stability of the provision of communication services for Ukrainian mobile operators remains the instability of the power supply and called on businesses to cooperate in solving this problem, allowing operators to power their base stations from working generators.

