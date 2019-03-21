Transport companies of Ukraine reduce passenger traffic by 6% in Jan-Feb

The transport companies of Ukraine in January and February 2019 reduced passenger traffic by 6% compared with January and February 2018, to 685.4 million people, the State Statistics Service has reported.

According to its data, passenger turnover over the period amounted to 15.2 billion passenger-kilometers, which is 3.5% more than a year ago.

According to the State Statistics Service, in January and February 2019, 22.4 million passengers were carried by rail (including the city train), which is 1.7% more than in January and February 2018, and 297.8 million passengers by road (6.2% less).

Airlines raised passenger traffic by 10.5%, to 1.5 million people.

In addition, according to the State Statistics Service, in January and February 2019 some 96.2 million passengers used trams (a decrease of 10.1% compared with January and February 2018), subways carried 113.2 million (an increase of 1.5%), while trolleybuses 154.3 million (a fall of 8.6%).

Transportation of passengers by water transport is not provided in the statistics data.

According to the State Statistics Service, the data is provided excluding the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as part of temporarily occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions.