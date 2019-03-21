Economy

09:40 21.03.2019

Transport companies of Ukraine reduce passenger traffic by 6% in Jan-Feb

1 min read
Transport companies of Ukraine reduce passenger traffic by 6% in Jan-Feb

The transport companies of Ukraine in January and February 2019 reduced passenger traffic by 6% compared with January and February 2018, to 685.4 million people, the State Statistics Service has reported.

According to its data, passenger turnover over the period amounted to 15.2 billion passenger-kilometers, which is 3.5% more than a year ago.

According to the State Statistics Service, in January and February 2019, 22.4 million passengers were carried by rail (including the city train), which is 1.7% more than in January and February 2018, and 297.8 million passengers by road (6.2% less).

Airlines raised passenger traffic by 10.5%, to 1.5 million people.

In addition, according to the State Statistics Service, in January and February 2019 some 96.2 million passengers used trams (a decrease of 10.1% compared with January and February 2018), subways carried 113.2 million (an increase of 1.5%), while trolleybuses 154.3 million (a fall of 8.6%).

Transportation of passengers by water transport is not provided in the statistics data.

According to the State Statistics Service, the data is provided excluding the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as part of temporarily occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Tags: #transportation #traffic #passenger_traffic #ukraine #statistics
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:23 21.03.2019
U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

16:39 21.03.2019
Avakov, Ambassador Yovanovitch discuss ways to prevent provocations at polling stations on Election Day

Avakov, Ambassador Yovanovitch discuss ways to prevent provocations at polling stations on Election Day

16:39 21.03.2019
Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

14:55 21.03.2019
Uber launches Uber Green service in Kyiv offering rides in electric cars

Uber launches Uber Green service in Kyiv offering rides in electric cars

14:53 21.03.2019
Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

12:57 21.03.2019
Parliament's human rights committee develops bill on legalizing medical cannabis

Parliament's human rights committee develops bill on legalizing medical cannabis

12:36 21.03.2019
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

11:35 21.03.2019
SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

10:25 21.03.2019
Lutsenko says U.S. ambassador to Ukraine gave him list of persons who should not be investigated

Lutsenko says U.S. ambassador to Ukraine gave him list of persons who should not be investigated

10:21 21.03.2019
Stoltenberg: We do not intend to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe

Stoltenberg: We do not intend to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz head: Ukraine plans to start next winter season with UGS reserves of about 20 bcm

MHP to pay $80 million in dividends for 2018

Economy ministry creates working group to defend Ukraine in possible arbitration regarding round logs

DTEK Grids warns of disconnection of some important infrastructure facilities from power supply from April 1

Finance Ministry expects first revision of IMF Stand-By Arrangement in May-June

LATEST

Wintershall: European Parliament resolution against Nord Stream 2 can't stop project

Naftogaz head: Ukraine plans to start next winter season with UGS reserves of about 20 bcm

Nasalyk: foreign companies interested in development of hydrocarbon fields in Ukraine on PSA terms

MHP to pay $80 million in dividends for 2018

Kyivstar sees 10.3% rise in net profit in 2018

Ukroboronprom's Lviv aircraft repair plant expands technological capabilities for restoring tactical fighters MiG-29

Economy ministry creates working group to defend Ukraine in possible arbitration regarding round logs

DTEK Grids warns of disconnection of some important infrastructure facilities from power supply from April 1

Ukroboronprom: concern not exporting weapons, military equipment to Russia since 2014, SIPRI estimates incorrect

Finance Ministry expects first revision of IMF Stand-By Arrangement in May-June

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD