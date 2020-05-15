Facts

12:51 15.05.2020

Entrance of large vehicles to be limited in peak hours from Monday to unload traffic in the capital – Klitschko

Entrance of large vehicles to be limited in peak hours from Monday to unload traffic in the capital – Klitschko

From Monday, May 18, the entry of large vehicles from 7:00 to 10:00 in the morning and from 17:00 to 20:00 in the evening is limited, said mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko.

"Since the city experiences a difficult transport situation, we are tightening control over the entry into the capital of freight transport. Starting Monday, May 18, entry of large and heavy vehicles into the city will be limited. Let me remind you, such measures had been introduced, but control is insufficient. I turned to the police to strengthen this work. So, from May 18, restrictions will be in effect in the morning - from 7:00 to 10:00, and in the evening - from 17:00 to 20:00," Klitschko said at an online briefing on Friday.

Tags: #traffic #klitschko #kyiv
