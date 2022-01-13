Facts

12:56 13.01.2022

Air traffic in Ukraine's airspace in 2021 reaches almost 70% of pre-COVID 2019 volumes

2 min read
Air traffic in Ukraine's airspace in 2021 reaches almost 70% of pre-COVID 2019 volumes

Some 230,500 flights were performed in the airspace of Ukraine in 2021, which is 62.3% more than in 2020 and 31.2% less than in pre-crisis 2019, according to the website of the Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE).

According to the enterprise, in the airspace of Ukraine, in 2021, in particular, 29,600 domestic flights (40.4% more compared to 2020 and 3.7% less compared to 2019), 116,900 international flights (69.8% more and 28.2% less respectively) and 83,900 transit flights (61.2% more and 40.8% less respectively) were performed.

Ukrainian airlines performed 81,700 flights in 2021 (64.4% more than in 2020 and 25.5% less than in 2019), and foreign ones – 148,700 flights (61.2% more and 34.1% less respectively).

At the same time, it is noted that in December 2021, the traffic volume in the country's airspace almost reached the level of 2019 with an indicator of 92.3%. The number of transit flights in the last month almost equaled the corresponding figure in 2019, primarily due to the resumption of flights in the Simferopol flight information region.

"In 2021, despite the usual realities caused by the pandemic and the restrictions associated with it, we got hope for a full restoration of traffic in the airspace of Ukraine this year. External factors – vaccination of the population and the acceptance of the new realities of air travel, as well as our proactive work to attract airlines to perform transit flights in the airspace of Ukraine, allowed us to actually reach the level of traffic of the same period in pre-COVID 2019 by the end of the year," Head of UkSATSE Andriy Yarmak said.

As reported, the State Air Traffic Services Enterprise provided 142,047 flights with air navigation services in 2020, which is 57.6% less than in 2019.

Tags: #traffic #air
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:14 25.05.2021
Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

16:27 14.04.2021
Zakarpattia to resume passenger air traffic from June 1

Zakarpattia to resume passenger air traffic from June 1

10:53 30.12.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia expects holiday traffic at 65% of last year

Ukrzaliznytsia expects holiday traffic at 65% of last year

18:51 29.10.2020
Discount on Tickets to Kyiv iGaming Affiliate Conference 2020 Celebrating Halloween! Hurry Up to Use the Offer

Discount on Tickets to Kyiv iGaming Affiliate Conference 2020 Celebrating Halloween! Hurry Up to Use the Offer

15:10 15.05.2020
Entrance of large vehicles to be limited in peak hours from Monday to unload traffic in the capital – Klitschko

Entrance of large vehicles to be limited in peak hours from Monday to unload traffic in the capital – Klitschko

12:51 15.05.2020
Entrance of large vehicles to be limited in peak hours from Monday to unload traffic in the capital – Klitschko

Entrance of large vehicles to be limited in peak hours from Monday to unload traffic in the capital – Klitschko

09:40 21.03.2019
Transport companies of Ukraine reduce passenger traffic by 6% in Jan-Feb

Transport companies of Ukraine reduce passenger traffic by 6% in Jan-Feb

11:38 05.02.2019
Kazakhstan, U.S. to sign open skies agreement in March

Kazakhstan, U.S. to sign open skies agreement in March

17:21 13.04.2017
Wizz Air launches flights between Lviv and Wroclaw

Wizz Air launches flights between Lviv and Wroclaw

12:12 13.04.2017
Indictment for embezzlement of UAH 82 mln of Air Express national project sent to court - NABU

Indictment for embezzlement of UAH 82 mln of Air Express national project sent to court - NABU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression

Court orders to seize 100% shares of Bilshovyk plant sold by SPF – SBI

Ukraine registers 10,202 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia does not promise de-escalation, neither state that it would not follow - US Under Secretary of State

NATO reaffirms Russia's open door policy – Stoltenberg

LATEST

Poland to make every effort to extend OSCE SMM mandat in Ukraine

Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression

Borrell hopes for speedy decision on EU's training for Ukrainian army commanders

Saakashvili complains that treatment in military hospital undermined his health further

Residents of eastern Ukraine should be able to meet, support each other - ICRC

Court orders to seize 100% shares of Bilshovyk plant sold by SPF – SBI

Ukraine registers 10,202 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Kuleba denies information about his possible appointment to post of head of Kyiv City State Administration

Zelensky instructs to expand restrictions on oligarchs outside of Ukraine – Minister of Justice

Embassy confirms that Germany does not simplify entry conditions for Ukrainians

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD