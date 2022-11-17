Facts

11:39 17.11.2022

After war Ukraine to be member of EU, NATO, in equal competitive conditions – Ukrainian PM

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that after the war Ukraine will be a member of the European Union, a member of NATO and will be in equal competitive conditions.

"After the war we will be a member of the European Union, after the war we will be a member of NATO. Of course, we will be on an equal footing. This does not mean that it will become easier for us, it means that at some points it will bring difficulties for our business, we will have to learn live, work and survive in these competitive conditions, but we will also receive a significant injection of capital into our economy, the attention of our partners," Shmyhal said at the Kyiv International Economic Forum on Thursday.

The prime minister said that the focus will be on public-private partnership projects, concessions and similar projects.

In addition, Shmyhal said that in the future Ukraine will have a perspective and potential in defense industry.

The prime minister is confident that international investors will start pouring into Ukraine after the war.

