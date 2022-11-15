Facts

11:55 15.11.2022

Russia must leave all territories seized from Ukraine, compromises are impossible – Zaluzhny in talk with Milley

The Ukrainian servicemen intends to liberate the entire Ukrainian territory from the occupation of Russia and will not accept any compromise decisions, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzny said during a phone conversation with Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

"He assured that we will fight as long as there are forces. Our goal is to liberate all Ukrainian land from Russian occupation. We will not stop on this path under any circumstances. The Ukrainian military will not accept any negotiations, agreements or compromise solutions. The condition for negotiations is one 'Russia must leave all the occupied territories," Zaluzhny said on Telegram on Monday following the talks.

He said he had informed his U.S. colleague about the operational situation and the priority needs of the Defense Forces.

"The situation at the frontline is stable and controlled. We are closely monitoring the actions of the enemy on the border with the Republic of Belarus and are building a reliable shield to protect Ukraine from the north. The defense forces, despite the fierce resistance of the occupying forces, continue offensive operations in Kharkiv direction," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The enemy is actively attacking on the lines of Bilohorivka-Soledar-Bakhmut-Mayorsk and Avdiyivka-Opytne-Vodiane-Pisky-Maryinka-Pavlivka, but to no avail. We are holding the line thanks to the stability of our forward units and combat-ready reserves. In Kherson direction, we are carrying out stabilization actions and strengthening the borders defense," Zaluzhny said.

