US National Security Adviser announces further supply of US weapons to Ukraine

The United States will continue to make efforts to ensure that Ukraine has weapons to participate in clashes, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said.

"The U.S. approach remains the same today as it was six months ago, which is we're going to do everything we can, including our announcement, our military announcement – our military security assistance announcement yesterday – to put Ukraine in the best possible position on the battlefield," he told reporters on board the presidential plane.

Sullivan accompanies President Joe Biden on visits to Cambodia, where he will attend the U.S.-ASEAN and East Asia summits, and to Indonesia, where the G20 summit will take place.