14:21 11.11.2022

Humanitarian situation in Kherson is poor

The humanitarian situation in Kherson is poor, a member of Kherson Regional Council, Serhiy Khlan, has said.

"The situation with bread supply is difficult, just as well as with fuel supply. There is no power supply for almost a week... Electricity is necessary for the operation of the bakery, which worked in Kherson... The humanitarian situation is really poor. The occupiers artificially created this situation," he said at an online press briefing hosted by the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Friday.

According to Khlan, mobile phone services are also off in the city, connection to mobile Internet is possible in certain spots, but the signal is so weak that only messages can pass through sometimes.

Tags: #kherson #humanitarian

