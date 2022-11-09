Pivden destroys 55 invaders, 17 pieces of equipment, two ammunition depot over day – task force

Over the course of a day, the Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 55 aggressor personnel, 17 pieces of equipment and two enemy ammunition depots in the southern direction, the Pivden (South) task force said.

"It has been established that the enemy lost 55 rashists, four tanks, the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system, the Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, two mortars and nine units of armored vehicles, two enemy ammunition depots were destroyed near Snihyrivka and Kostromka. The rest of the enemy's losses are being reconnoitered," the task force said.

It is noted that the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions four times with aircraft, in response received 11 counterattacks on air defense systems and areas of concentration of enemy forces and equipment.

In addition, the invaders continue looting and destruction of civilian infrastructure in the settlements where the locals were evacuated.

In addition, the occupiers are intensifying police terror, looking for activists of the resistance forces, trying to interrupt the information supply to people in the conditions of dismantling mobile communication towers.