Facts

13:57 09.11.2022

Pivden destroys 55 invaders, 17 pieces of equipment, two ammunition depot over day – task force

1 min read
Pivden destroys 55 invaders, 17 pieces of equipment, two ammunition depot over day – task force

Over the course of a day, the Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 55 aggressor personnel, 17 pieces of equipment and two enemy ammunition depots in the southern direction, the Pivden (South) task force said.

"It has been established that the enemy lost 55 rashists, four tanks, the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system, the Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, two mortars and nine units of armored vehicles, two enemy ammunition depots were destroyed near Snihyrivka and Kostromka. The rest of the enemy's losses are being reconnoitered," the task force said.

It is noted that the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions four times with aircraft, in response received 11 counterattacks on air defense systems and areas of concentration of enemy forces and equipment.

In addition, the invaders continue looting and destruction of civilian infrastructure in the settlements where the locals were evacuated.

In addition, the occupiers are intensifying police terror, looking for activists of the resistance forces, trying to interrupt the information supply to people in the conditions of dismantling mobile communication towers.

Tags: #equipment #destroyed

MORE ABOUT

10:28 09.11.2022
Zelensky: Exemption from VAT, import duty of energy equipment to simplify its supply to Ukraine

Zelensky: Exemption from VAT, import duty of energy equipment to simplify its supply to Ukraine

14:31 09.09.2022
Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

14:50 26.08.2022
Invaders destroy more than 30 COVID-19 clinics in Ukraine – Kuzin

Invaders destroy more than 30 COVID-19 clinics in Ukraine – Kuzin

13:56 13.08.2022
Ukrainian military shoots down enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian military shoots down enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in eastern Ukraine

12:17 10.08.2022
Nine planes of Russian invaders destroyed in Crimea – Ukraine's Air Force

Nine planes of Russian invaders destroyed in Crimea – Ukraine's Air Force

12:44 27.07.2022
As result of Russian shelling in Bakhmut, residential five-story building partially destroyed, body of deceased recovered

As result of Russian shelling in Bakhmut, residential five-story building partially destroyed, body of deceased recovered

11:34 13.07.2022
Large column of Russian equipment recorded in Melitopol, moving towards Kherson – mayor

Large column of Russian equipment recorded in Melitopol, moving towards Kherson – mayor

16:49 09.07.2022
Two private houses destroyed in missile attack on Mykolaiv

Two private houses destroyed in missile attack on Mykolaiv

09:57 15.06.2022
Zelensky instructs Zaluzhny to check security of fighters with individual protective equipment

Zelensky instructs Zaluzhny to check security of fighters with individual protective equipment

13:16 01.06.2022
Russian invaders destroy over 1,000 high-rise buildings in Mariupol - mayor

Russian invaders destroy over 1,000 high-rise buildings in Mariupol - mayor

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU announces transfer of state ownership of one of major oil refineries in country

US Ambassador to UN arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali if situation permits – Indonesian President

Ukrenergo predicts improvement in situation with energy supply within few days if there is no shelling

Escalation of missile terror leads to new aid to Ukraine – Zelensky

LATEST

Ireland supports Ukraine's speedy accession to EU – FM

SBU announces transfer of state ownership of one of major oil refineries in country

Yermak urges to draw world attention to fate of Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia

Occupants attacks residential building in village of Kherson region, one person killed – K.Tymoshenko

Zelensky: We clearly understand what enemy plans in Kherson region, so we act accordingly

Ukrainian aviation strikes 16 strikes on occupiers, four control points, eight areas of concentration of enemy equipment, manpower, four positions of air defense systems hit

Enemy shells town in Kherson region from MLRS, two people wounded – Tymoshenko

Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus checkpoint to open this week – Ministry of Infrastructure

Ukravtodor resumes reconstruction of longest road in Ukraine to unload route Kyiv-Chop

UNDP donates 14 automated external defibrillators to healthcare facilities in regions of Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD