Yermak on visit of heads of NATO member states: This is powerful signal of support for Ukraine from Alliance countries

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said that the visit of the heads of NATO member states is a powerful signal of support for Ukraine from these countries, the presidential press service reported.

“Such visits are a powerful signal of support for our country from the countries - members of the Alliance,” the message reads.

Yermak noted the importance of such a visit to Ukraine in those days when Ukrainian cities are experiencing another wave of Russian attacks with missiles and drones.

The head of the President's Office informed the interlocutors about the current situation at the front, noting the advance of Ukrainian troops in the south of the country with the aim of de-occupation of Ukrainian territories.

"We liberate parts of our territory every day. The situation in Donbas remains very difficult, in particular in the Bakhmut region, where a significant number of Russian forces is concentrated," he said.

Yermak noted the need to develop a strong position of NATO member countries on a number of important issues.

"Especially with regard to these air attacks by missiles and drones, as well as with regard to the recent attempts of illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russia," said the Head of the President's Office.

In addition, Yermak stressed that at the end of September, Ukraine applied for membership in NATO, and many countries already support the possibility of our state gaining membership in the Alliance. But such a decision requires the consensus of all NATO countries. Yermak also expressed hope for the formation of broader support within the Alliance for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic prospects.

"We expect confirmation of the Alliance's open door policy in the context of Ukraine's application for membership, as well as the expansion of assistance to Ukraine to strengthen air defense. In addition, we expect progress in the dialogue with NATO member countries regarding security guarantees," he noted.

Yermak noted that an international group of experts co-chaired by Andriy Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen developed recommendations on security guarantees for Ukraine, which can become the basis of the Kyiv Security Compact.

He also emphasized the importance of rebuilding Ukraine and eliminating the consequences of the Russian invasion. According to him, two major conferences were held in Lugano and Berlin, dedicated to the plan for the restoration of our state. However, now the Ukrainian side is focused on the implementation of the Fast Recovery Plan.

"Because 24/7 we live in a situation where all our services are working to provide citizens with light and heat, so that people have a place to live," he explained.

In addition, the head of the President’s Office focused on the importance of a clear and powerful reaction from the leaders of NATO member countries to nuclear blackmail and threats to the Russian Federation.

"These eight months, during which Ukraine, with the support of its partners, is resisting Russian aggression, have shown that it is possible not to be afraid, and confirmed the leadership of NATO as the most powerful military and political alliance in the world," Yermak noted.

"Ukraine demonstrates that it can successfully fight the aggressor and confirms that it is capable of winning with the help of its partners. We are sure of our victory," added the Head of the Office of the President.

Yermak expressed his conviction that Ukraine, which will become a member of the Alliance in the future, will only strengthen its positions.

In his turn, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva informed foreign partners about the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the conclusion of joint declarations on the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

"The first such declaration was signed between Ukraine and the Czech Republic at the beginning of this week. I hope that your countries will also support this initiative," he said.

In addition, Zhovkva emphasized the importance of our country receiving from the Alliance as soon as possible means to counter UAVs in the framework of NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine.