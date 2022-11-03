Ukrainian, Indonesian Presidents discuss continuation of grain initiative, G20 summit

Ukraine is ready to continue to be the guarantor of global food security, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said during a conversation with President of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

"We discussed the importance of continuing the Grain Initiative. Ukraine is ready to continue to be the guarantor of global food security," Zelensky said on Thursday.

The heads of state also discussed preparations for the 17th meeting of the G20 heads of state scheduled for November 15 and 16, 2022 in Bali (Indonesia). "Attention was also paid to preparations for the G20 Summit," Zelensky said.